Not all good players in GPL can leave a mark at Black Stars - Mohammed Gargo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo believes not all good players in the Ghana Premier League can perform with the senior national team, the Black Stars.

His comments come after Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh, who is the leading goalscorer was left out of the Black Stars squad for the matchday five game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this month.



Tetteh has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances more than all four strikers, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams and Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt who have been invited by head coach, Chris Hughton.



“Local scene is not like the international scene and wearing the national team jersey is not easy at all," Gargo told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“It’s not every player that is good on the local level at the same time can be good at the national level.

“It takes a lot of commitment, one player cannot change the Black Stars," he added.



The Black Stars will play away to Madagascar in the penultimate qualifier in Antananarivo on June 18.



The playing body will officially open camp in Ghana on June 12.