Not interested - Essien rejects future Black Stars role

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lolade Adewuyi, a Nigerian journalist has asked Michael Essien about the possibility of coaching the Black Stars in the future but the ex-Chelsea man has turned down that possibility.

Adewuyi in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said he met Essien during a layover in Denmark where they interacted.

Essien, a holder of two UEFA coaching badges is currently coach in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjaelland.

"On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien. He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested," Adewuyi's tweet accompanied by a photo of himself and Essien read.

Essien belongs to a Golden Generation of Black Stars players that qualified Ghana to her first World Cup in 2006 in Germany. One of his contemporaries Laryea Kingston is into coaching (currently with the U-17) along with his big brother Richard who is currently a goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars.

The skipper during Essien's time with the team, Stephen Appiah recently commented on former players having to aspire to management of the sports.

