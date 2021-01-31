Not my best game - Thomas Partey on performance against Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has owned up for his average display for Arsenal in the goalless draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer and looked an exciting purchase, especially after he bossed the midfield against Manchester United in their clash at Old Trafford earlier in the season.



It was however a different story at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after the Ghana international appeared off colour in the first half against the Red Devils.



Though his performance improved in the second stanza, Partey could not impact the game as the Gunners managed to hold the record league winners.

The 27-year-old admitted after the game that he could have played better, but was delighted with his side’s seven-game unbeaten run in the league.



“Not my best game but I’m happy to play 9o minutes and also continue with our Premier League unbeaten run"



Partey has provided one assist in nine league matches for the club so far this season.