'Not the result we wanted' - Legon Cities' Attuquaye reacts to 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea

Sun, 15 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities attacker, Jonah Attuquaye has said that the 1-1 stalemate against Berekum Chelsea was not the result they wanted.

The Legon-based club was expecting to get their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign off to a winning start but had to settle for a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Without their record signing and star man, Asamoah Gyan, Legon fell behind when they conceded a penalty after 20 minutes. Stephen Amankonah scored.

Legon fought back and won a penalty which was expertly converted by Attuquaye in the 34th minute.

There were no more goals as both teams earned a point each.

"Not the result we wanted tonight but it's still a long way to go," Attuquaye told reporters.

"We will work very hard in training and aim at winning the rest of our games."

