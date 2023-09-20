'Not the result we wanted' - Osman Bukari reacts to Red Star Belgrade’s defeat to Man City

Bukari scored the game’s opener as Pep’s side came from behind to win at the Etihad

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has reacted to Red Star Belgrade’s 3-1 defeat to UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bukari scored the game’s opener as Pep’s side came from behind to win at the Etihad on match day one.



After the match, the 24-year-old took to social media to express his thoughts about the game.



“Unfortunately, not the results we wanted but we will come back stronger! Bukari wrote on Twitter.



“Thank y’all for the support!”

On the stroke of halftime, Bukari capitalized on an opportunity created by Mirko Ivanic's pass through the City defense, striking the ball past goalkeeper Ederson to open the scoring.



Initially, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call, but upon review, the decision was overturned. This left the European champions trailing by a goal as they headed into halftime.



In the second half, Julian Alvarez swiftly responded, leveling the score just two minutes in. Alvarez continued his performance, scoring a second goal at the hour mark, giving City the lead.



Rodri delivered the final blow in the 73rd minute, securing a third goal for Pep Guardiola’s squad. With this goal, Manchester City, the reigning champions, sealed their victory with a 3-1 scoreline.