Not the results we wanted - Kotoko coach reacts to draw with Karela United

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed his disappointment following his team's 1-1 draw with Karela United in matchday three fixture of the Ghana Premier League matchday.

The match which took place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday night October 1, saw Baba Yahaya coming off the bench to score a late equalizer for Asante Kotoko after Karela United took an early lead through Evans Adomako in the 9th minute.



Speaking after the game, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum disclosed that he expected his side to have taken the chances they got in the game.



"If you look at the chances we missed and the way we played right from the blast of the whistle to the end, especially in the second half, the chances we created, we missed, that wasn't the result I was expecting."



Ogum noted that his team were unlucky in front of the goal and emphasized the practice of goal-scoring drills and boosting the confidence of players in front of the goal.



"All that we need to do is to keep practising more goal-scoring drills, giving them the confidence to be composed in front of the goal, they need to pick their spot, apply the right technique, and then that should be it. So, I will need to encourage them. It is better you create the chances and you miss than you don't create at all."

According to Ogum, he would love his team to create numerous scoring opportunities to increase the chances of scoring.



"If you create, it means the possibility of scoring is high because if you look at our first game up to now, we are creating more. We created less in the Heart of Lions game, we created more than that at Bibiani, and today I think we created about two, or three times more chances than the number of chances we created at Bibiani, so it's a good signal for the team," he said.



Asante Kotoko are now in 17th place with 2 points after two draws and one defeat in the opening three games of the season. Asante Kotoko are scheduled to take on Accra Lions on Friday.



