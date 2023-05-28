Nothing is too difficult for God – Alhaji Gruzah on King Faisal relegation woes

Alhaji Karim Gruzah

Bankroller of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah, believes his side still has the chance of retaining their status at the end of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Despite booking a place in the 2023 MTN FA Cup finals with Dreams FC, the ‘Insha Allah’ have not replicated the same form in the Premier League, which has seen the side languishing on 17th position on the league table with 36 points, three behind Great Olympics, who are also battling relegation.



King Faisal failed to pick all three points on Friday, May 26, 2023, against Medeama after they fetched the opening goal in the 10th minute through Samuel Kusi but allowed it to slide away when Medeama scored twice through Abdulai Nurudeen in the 20th minute.



Joshua Agyemang’s 67th minute strike deepened the woes of King Faisal.



However, astute football administrator, Alhaji Gruzah, thinks otherwise, stating that nothing is too difficult to be handled, adding that should it be the will of God, so be it.

“Nothing is too difficult for God. To men, it’s difficult but to God it isn’t. If you should have seen the accident we had, you will know God saved us. God does things at his own time. So, if God says we will stay in the league, we will surely stay. His will, will be done. Insuah Allah” he told Angel FM.



A struggling King Faisal will host Legon Cities on match day 33 and Tamale City on match day 34 to wrap up the season.



LSN/AE