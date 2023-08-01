Nottingham Forest, GFA lead football fans' remembrance of Junior Agogo

The Ghana Football Association, Premier League side Nottingham Forest, as well as some football fans, have unified in remembrance of late Black Stars player Junior Agogo who would have turned 44 on August 1, 2023.
Junior Manuel Agogo passed away in London on August 22, 2019, at age 40 after battling an illness.
Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009. He became a household name after his performance at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.
He scored 12 goals in 27 caps for the national team.
In his club career, he played for 15 different clubs, spending a chunk of his career in England including becoming a cult hero at Nottingham Forest.
He is adored at Forest, where he scored his most goals for a club, netting 21 goals in 73 games in all competitions.
Checkout some reactions below
???? Forever in our hearts ????— ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) August 1, 2023
Happy birthday, Junior Agogo. ????
Thank you for all the memories ❤️????????#BlackStars
pic.twitter.com/hLPXTR6AKW
Never forgotten.— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 1, 2023
Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y8SUwXoNF0
Continue to rest well, Junior Agogo ???????? you gave us some wild memories— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) August 1, 2023
Happy Birthday ???? have a good one in heaven ???????? pic.twitter.com/MCCyZbHBdX
???????? Manuel “Junior” Agogo would have been 44 years old today.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 1, 2023
May he continue to Rest In Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rP5iBxIma8
Nottingham Forest pays tribute to Junior Manuel Agogo.— Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) August 1, 2023
The Ghanaian would have been 44yrs today.
Forever Rest On Junior ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/mFVMLqvCHG
"twitter-tweet">
Remembering Junior Agogo on what would have been his 44th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8tyh6R2s6e— Callum Castel (@callumcasteln) August 1, 2023
Junior Agogo would’ve been 44 years old today????️????️????????— Sportainment Queen????⚽️???? (@iamalexislaura) August 1, 2023
???????? pic.twitter.com/DQDGXF77NS
Keep resting ????️— GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) August 1, 2023
Junior Agogo is 44 years old today. #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/FWRAy3bMKc
Former Black Stars forward, Junior Agogo would have been 44 years old today.— Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) August 1, 2023
Keep resting Agogo ????️ pic.twitter.com/BjN8q8nQYJ
???????? Manuel Junior Agogo would have celebrated his 44th birthday today— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 1, 2023
May he continue to Rest In Peace ????️❤️#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/bTFnn6xLSM
Junior Agogo, May you continue to Rest In Peace ❤️— Kull Guy (@yeboah_danny) August 1, 2023
The Prolific striker would have been 44 years old today. pic.twitter.com/W6yu4CCR3l
