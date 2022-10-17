0
Menu
Sports

Nottingham Forest eye January swoop for Ghana captain Andre Ayew

2022 FIFA World Cup: Andre Ayew Reveals Approach For Uruguay Clash Andre Ayew

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League club, Nottingham Forest are keen on reinforcing the squad in the January transfer window.

According to information gathered from sources, Ghana captain Andre Ayew is high on the list of players targeted by the Premier League club.

The manager of the club, Steve Cooper believes that with Andre Ayew in his squad, he will have a strong squad to fight for a good finish in the league to avoid relegation.

Cooper worked with the Black Stars forward during his time at Swansea City. For the two seasons the coach and Andre Ayew worked together, they brought a lot of joy to the Swans and on two occasions came close to qualifying the team to the Premier League from the Championship.

Checks have revealed that while Andre Ayew fancies the move to join Nottingham Forest, he will only take a concrete decision after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For now, he wants to be fully concentrated on Al-Sadd SC as he aims to hit top form before the mundial in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa