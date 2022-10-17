Nottingham Forest eye January swoop for Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

English Premier League club, Nottingham Forest are keen on reinforcing the squad in the January transfer window.

According to information gathered from sources, Ghana captain Andre Ayew is high on the list of players targeted by the Premier League club.



The manager of the club, Steve Cooper believes that with Andre Ayew in his squad, he will have a strong squad to fight for a good finish in the league to avoid relegation.



Cooper worked with the Black Stars forward during his time at Swansea City. For the two seasons the coach and Andre Ayew worked together, they brought a lot of joy to the Swans and on two occasions came close to qualifying the team to the Premier League from the Championship.

Checks have revealed that while Andre Ayew fancies the move to join Nottingham Forest, he will only take a concrete decision after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



For now, he wants to be fully concentrated on Al-Sadd SC as he aims to hit top form before the mundial in Qatar.