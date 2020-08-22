Sports News

Nottingham Forest remember Junior Agogo on 1st anniversary of his death

Junior Agogo died on August 22, 2019 at the age of 40

English championship side, Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to former striker Junior Agogo who passed on exactly a year today.

Junior Agogo died on August 22, 2019 at the age of 40 after a prolonged battle with stroke.



The death of the former Ghana forward was received with shock with many sports personalities and former clubs sending in words of condolences to his family and friends.



Nottingham Forrest posted on Social Media," Always in our hearts. Remembering Junior one year on."



Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him.

He was remembered for his eye-catching performances for the Black Stars during the 2008 Nations Cup in Ghana.









????Always in our hearts??



Remembering Junior one year on #NFFC pic.twitter.com/xrqPY3XIzF — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 22, 2020

