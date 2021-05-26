Nsawkawman FC coach Eric Bekoe reveals inspiration behind his new job

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe with a club rep

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has disclosed that Yusif Basigi and Marcy Tagoe inspired him into coaching.

The 35-year-old is taking baby steps in coaching after landing his first role at Division Two side Nsawkawman F.C.



The former Ghana Premier League goal king revealed that his former coach at Hasaacas Yusif Basigi talked him into taking up coaching as a career after football due to his technical and tactical knowledge of the game.



And having formed a good relationship with Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe, he sought her advice about being a technical person in the game which she gave her full support.



“The dream started at Sekondi Hasaacas through coach Basigi. He prompted me about my knowledge about coaching and tactical aspect of the game, how good I am and all that. So he was an inspiration to me,” he told TV3 sports.

“Then talk about Mercy Tagoe, my godmother who has always been there supporting me in terms of advice and all that. They all wished me well,” he added.



Despite an injury-ravaged career, Bekoe enjoyed success at Asante Kotoko and hopes to be even more successful as a coach.



The ambitious young coach also adds he wants his philosophy all written on players he helps develop.



“I want to build an empire on my own whereby I will have a team with my philosophy. Whenever you see my player you will know that he is from the camp of Eric Bekoe. So, we are on course,” said Bekoe.