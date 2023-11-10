Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu unhappy with defeat against Medeama

Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his disappointment following his outfit defeat to Medeama on Thursday.

The Yellow and Mauves inflicted a 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Akoon Community Park in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game.



Jonathan Sowah, who has been handed a Black Stars call-up for next week’s 2026 World Cup qualifications scored from the spot to secure maximum points for his outfit.

“I tell my players to play football and enjoy ourselves and that’s exactly what we came here to do. In possession wise, we were leading Medeama and we did that to frustrate them and push them to go direct which they did and we were picking all the second balls. It was unfortunate they had a penalty and utilize it”



Nsoatreman FC are currently 2nd on the Ghana Premier League table and are tied on points with third place Medeama after nine games into the season.