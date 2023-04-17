Nsoatreman FC coach blasts referee after defeat to Hearts of Oak

The head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakar

He said this in his post-match interview after his team lost to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The coach is unhappy that a penalty awarded to his team had to be overturned after referee Frederick Samena consulted his assistant.



He insists that the referee for the game against Hearts of Oak must return to the classroom to learn the job.

“I didn’t know in Ghana we have human VAR until today when the referee had to resort to a human VAR to rescind the penalty decision. To be honest, the referee would have to go and relearn the referee course,” coach Mumuni Abubakar said.



After the defeat to Hearts of Oak, Nsoatreman FC have dropped to 15th on the Ghana Premier League table and are closer to the relegation zone than ever.