0
Menu
Sports

Nsoatreman FC coach blasts referee after defeat to Hearts of Oak

Mumuni Abubakar Sokpari3 The head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakar

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Mumuni Abubakar has accused referee Frederick Samena of not knowing his job.

He said this in his post-match interview after his team lost to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The coach is unhappy that a penalty awarded to his team had to be overturned after referee Frederick Samena consulted his assistant.

He insists that the referee for the game against Hearts of Oak must return to the classroom to learn the job.

“I didn’t know in Ghana we have human VAR until today when the referee had to resort to a human VAR to rescind the penalty decision. To be honest, the referee would have to go and relearn the referee course,” coach Mumuni Abubakar said.

After the defeat to Hearts of Oak, Nsoatreman FC have dropped to 15th on the Ghana Premier League table and are closer to the relegation zone than ever.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana