Nsoatreman FC 'steal' a win against King Faisal at home

Nsoatreman FC may have reached the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup but their league form has been atrocious to say the least but they gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a slender win over King Faisal.

Faisal until this defeat had been flying high in the league since they sacked their coach Jimmy Cobblah.



It was very difficult and a draw would have been fair but Noatreman FC proved they needed the points most as they relied on home comfort to snatch it very late.



Nsoatreman FC left it late to beat King Faisal 1-0 at Konamansah Park on Sunday.

Samuel Ofori scored in the 93rd minute to give the newly promoted side the maximum points – bringing to an end King Faisal’s four match unbeaten run. The game was heading to a draw until Ofori's late strike.



Nsoatreman is now 14th on the league log just two points above the drop zone while King Faisal are 11th three points above the drop zone.