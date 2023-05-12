0
Nsoatreman FC will compete in Africa if we win FA Cup - Boniface Ayipah

Nsoatreman FC Nsoatreman FC

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nsoatreman FC coach Boniface Ayipah says his side will compete in Africa if they are able to clinch the FA Cup title and qualify.

The Nsoatre-based club will take on King Faisal in the semifinals of the Ghana FA Cup competition on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, Ayipah has said his outfit will represent Ghana in Africa if they able to emerge as winners of the Cup competition.

“We have the facility prepared and management is ready if we are able to clinch the ultimate and I think the playing body can equally be well adjusted, well trained to go out there and compete with their colleagues”

“From where we are, we are beginning to grow wings that can make us fly outside Ghana so that international recognition can be heard. So if we are through to the finals and clinching the ultimate we are in Africa and not only Africa that will hear of us, I think globally we may heard of us” he said.

