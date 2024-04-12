Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu reacts to win over Kotoko

Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu believes his team deserved the victory over Asante Kotoko because they executed their game plan effectively.

Konadu’s side secured a 2-1 win in Kumasi, further exacerbating his former club’s ongoing struggles as they remain winless in their last six games.



Kotoko found themselves trailing after former Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar netted the opening goal for Nsoatreman in the 23rd minute.



However, they managed to equalize just before halftime, courtesy of a strike from midfielder Shadrack Addo, assisted by Enock Morrison.



Nevertheless, hope was fleeting for Kotoko, as Nsoatreman sealed their victory in stoppage time with a decisive goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman.

Speaking after the game, Konadu emphasized their proactive approach, stating, "Before the game, I told you that we didn’t come to defend; we play all attacking football and that is the result we had."



"Even though we conceded the equaliser, we kept our shape and made sure that we handled the ball and circulated the ball very well and it paid off so I’m proud of the boys today," he added.



Nsoatreman will aim to continue their winning streak in their next game, which is at home against Great Olympics.