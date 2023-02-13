0
Nsoatreman fans vote goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu as Best Player for first round

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu has been named Nsoatreman’s Best Player for the first half of the season.

The gloves man was chosen by the club’s Supporters Union named "UNIT 2️" after a poll.

A statement read: ''We sincerely appreciate the gesture shown again by "UNIT 2️’’. A newly formed supporters union of Nsoatreman Football Club from Sunyani and it's environs.

‘‘The player who emerged winner in their vote cast as the best player for our club in the first round, Goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu has today been awarded with a citation, an unnamed cash prize and a pair football boots.

''They have also promised to from now onwards, award well performing players on monthly basis, which is the best player for the month awards.’’

