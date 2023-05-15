Nsoatremean manager bemoans defensive errors in MTN FA Cup semi-final

Nsoatreman FC coach, Mumuni Abubakari

Nsoatreman FC coach, Mumuni Abubakari has pointed out defensive errors as the cause of his side's defeat to King Faisal in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.

He blamed his goalkeeper Yaw Owusu Ansah, saying the goalie could have done better in attacking the second balls and the thirds balls.



"It's the same defensive errors and it's like my goalkeeper was late to the second and third balls. That is the game of football," Mumuni told StarTimes at full time.



"You look at the weaknesses and then see how you can work them out," he added.



The newly-promoted side narrowly missed out on the finals in a 3-2 defeat to King Faisal.

Samuel Ofori gave Mmuni Abubakari's side an early lead from the spot after just 10 minutes on the clock. Baba Yahaya pulled parity for Faisal later in the first half before Frimpong Boateng's sensational volley sealed the comeback before halftime.



Nsoatreman pulled level in the second half through Kwame Nana Junior in the second half before Samuel Adom Antwi scored the winner and restored the lead, King Faisal.



Faisal will face Dreams FC in the final with the date yet to be announced.



