Nsuatreman FC apologies to RTU after assault

The General Manager of Nsuatreman FC, Stephen Ansu, has apologized to officials and players of Real Tamale United (RTU) who were assaulted by their home fans at the Twumasi Sports Complex.

The two sides faced off in a division one game played at the Twumasi Sports Complex on Sunday.



Happy Sports has gathered that the fans of Nsuatreman threw missiles at the RTU team, after they had gathered at the centre of the pitch.



Some players and officials of RTU sustained various degrees of injuries after the assault.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Stephen Ansu, apologized and condemned the barbaric misconduct from their fans.

“We will plead with the officials of Real Tamale United and very soon we will issue a statement. We are going to adhere to the directives from the Ghana Football Association”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, host of Happy Sports.



“We have lodged a complaint at the Police station as well as informed the town folks if we can fish out the culprits”, he added.



The Ghana Football Association has banned Nsuatreman FC from using the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsuatre in the Bono Region after the incident.