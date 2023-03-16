2
Number 12: Supreme Court to decide if Anas should testify without mask on March 17

Anas12 Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court is set to decide if investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, will be allowed to testify in-camera against Kwesi Nyantakyi for his documentary dubbed ‘Number 12’.

The Supreme Court will on 17 March 2023 hear Anas Aremeyaw Anas' application to give evidence in the case The Republic vs. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In March 2022, the Accra High Court 2, granted an ORAL application for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to give evidence on camera as a prosecution witness in the case of Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi and Another.

However, a certiorari filed by Kwesi Nyantakyi quashing the order of High Court 2, to grant a dispensation to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify in camera as a prosecution witness was quashed by the Supreme Court.

The lawyers of Anas are expected to file another application, praying the court to allow him testify in-camera and the court will be hearing the application on Friday.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018, released his famous Number 12 documentary which unravelled the rot in Ghana Football and saw Kwesi Nyantayi being ousted from office.



