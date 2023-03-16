Number 12: Watch how Kennedy Agyapong, friends celebrated victory against Anas

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Mass cheers and jubilation greeted Kennedy Agyapong's defamation case victory over Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the office of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer candidate.

Kennedy Agyapong in 2018 declared war on Anas Aremeyaw Anas following the airing of the Number 12 investigative documentary which led to the ban of former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, referees, and other football officials from all football-related activities.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency who was infuriated by the documentary labeled Anas as a criminal who only sets people up and blackmails them in the name of journalism.



In Kennedy Agyapong's bid to expose Anas whom he claimed was corrupt and had set out to destroy Ghana football, he premiered his own investigative piece titled Who Watches The Watchman.



The politician was slapped with a suit of defamation by Anas following the airing of the Who Watches The Watchman documentary.



However, after years of legal battle in court, the Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought to him by Anas and asked the investigative journalist to compensate Kennedy Agyapong with ¢50,000.



The victory over Anas was well celebrated by Kennedy Agyapong who stated that his win was dedicated to the former GFA president who was humiliated in the documentary.

Kennedy Agyapong and his circle of friends organized a fufu party with champagne to celebrate the victory while the politician was praised for standing up to Anas who was described as a bully.



Watch the video below of the fufu party celebration.





JE/KPE