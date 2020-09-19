Number 12 exposé: GFA has no legal right to charge Eddie Duku, Kofi Manu - Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Former Executive Council member Eddie Duku

Former Division One League Board chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko has said that the Ghana FA has no right to charge two former officials of the FA who were indicted in the Number 12 documentary.

The Ghana FA has charged former Executive Council member Eddie Duku and football administrator Kofi Manu for breaching the association’s code of ethics in the Number 12 documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Amereyaw Anas.



They were charged by the GFA prosecutor for breaching the GFA Code of Ethics Article 25(1), 2009.



Ntow Fianko, also the Legal representative for Berekum Arsenal says the Ghana FA has no powers to charge the two former officials implicated in the documentary.

“Only a public officer can be charged for taking bribe under the laws of Ghana, section 239 to 243 of the criminal code. The GFA has no powers to charge Eddie Duku and Kofi Manu" Ntow Fianko told OTEC FM



"The GFA doesn’t know what they are doing. What will the GFA do to them if they refuse to appear before the committee?" He quizzed.





