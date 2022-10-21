Nunez, Suarez, Cavani, Araujo named in Uruguay provisional squad for World Cup

Ghana's World Cup Group opponent Uruguay have named their provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Barcelona centre-back, Ronald Araujo, who was said to be a major doubt for the tournament due to an adductor longus avulsion injury in his right thigh, made the 55-man list, which was released on Friday.
Some key names like Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Darwin Nunez, and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde were all named in the big squad.
Uruguay has now become the first team in Group H to release their provisional list.
Ghana, Portugal, and South Korea are also expected to follow suit in the coming days.
Check out their full squad below
Here is @uruguay initial list of 55 for the @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/s0edgYi8sB— Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) October 21, 2022
