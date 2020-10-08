Nuru Sulley is unhappy with Hearts of Oak defense

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley is unhappy with the defensive setup of the club and has, therefore, charged management of the club to sign few players to beef up the defense ahead of the season.

The Phobians have failed to win the league title since 2009 and according to Sulley, the club can become title contenders in the 2020/21 season if one key area is strengthened (defense) in the ongoing transfer window.



“Since I came back and after our first few training sessions, I think we need to beef up our defense. I am back to help in that regard but I urge the technical team to add one or two more signings in that department to help me make our defense impregnable."

“The midfield is well stacked and our attack is very good although there have been some departures,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.



Sulley who had a stint with the Accra-based club between 2011 to 2014 has made a return to the club after signing a two-year contract.