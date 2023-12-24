Nurudeen Manaf undergoes successful surgery; set to return to action in February 2024

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Ghana international, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament due to an injury.

The goalkeeper has not been in action since October 18 when he featured for the Black Stars in the friendly match with the US Men’s National Team.



After he returned to his club, he did not feature for the team and picked an injury in training according to the information gathered.



Due to his injury, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen has not played any game for KAS Eupen in the last 10 games.



Today, information gathered is that the goalkeeper has undergone a successful injury to deal with his injury.

It is projected that he will be fit again in February 2024 when he will be able to return to action.



Due to this timeline, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen will not be part of the Ghana squad for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



The tournament will start on January 13, with the final set to be played on Friday, 11.