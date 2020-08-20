Sports News

Nyaho Tamakloe is undermining Hearts of Oak's progress – Aziz Futa

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Management member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa has taken a swipe at board member of the Phobians, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe as he strongly believes that the latter is not helping the progress of the club.

Aziz Futa, who expressed dissatisfaction following the exit of talisman Joseph Esso has attributed the clubs woes to Nyaho Tamakloe, saying he has taken the board as his pension pay.



He affirmed that some people do not deserve to be on the board of the club and has, therefore fingered the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president as one.

“A lot of people don’t deserve to be on the board but I will mention one, that is, Nyaho Tamakloe. I always have a problem with him and that is the fact. I don’t see his effectiveness on the board that is why things are going the way they are.”



“Nyaho Tamakloe has taken the board as his pension pay which is not helping. So I will ask for changes in our next congress” he told Wontumi FM.

