Nyantakyi eyes Sports Minister role under Bawumia's government

GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed his interest in serving as the Sports Minister under the government of the New Patriotic Party.

Nyantakyi disclosed in an Onua TV interview that he might consider an appointment as a sports minister if the NPP retains power with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as President.



Nyantakyi, who is set to contest in the forthcoming by-election in the Ejisu constituency, is optimistic about his chances of winning and subsequently being appointed as Sports Minister.



“If NPP comes and they make me a Sports Minister, I may consider it but if the NDC comes and they consider me, it will be difficult,” he told Onua TV.

The former GFA boss aims to become the MP of the Ejisu constituency following the unfortunate passing of the incumbent, John Kumah.



JNA