Nyim-Asare wins sports quiz

Yaw Nyim-Asare has emerged winner of the You Think You Know Sports Quiz

Data Entry Clerk Yaw Nyim-Asare has emerged winner of the You Think You Know Sports Quiz Show September Edition after blowing away the field earlier today.

The competition which was streamed live on RITE Sports Limited’s Instagram page had four contestants battle for the top prize.



Questions on local and international basketball and football were asked and Nyim-Asare answered all 10 questions to beat the field. The contestants had emerged winners of daily quiz shows at the preliminary level held from Monday, September 14 to Thursday, September 17.



For emerging as the winner, Nyim-Asare wins a prize package worth One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH1,000).

The runner up Albert Asamoah, an Accra based Teacher earns Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH300) and qualifies to participate in the December super finals which will see the top two contestants in October and November respectively.



You Think You Sports Quiz Show is organized by RITE Sports Limited with support from WaterPark, BasketballGhana.com, Ghana Basketball Association and was held virtually to comply with COVID 19 guidelines.

Source: Rite Sports