Nzema Kotoko appoint Edmund Ackah as General Manager

Edmund Ackah, General Manager of Nzema Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko management member Edmund Ackah has been appointed as General Manager of Division One League club, Nzema Kotoko.

The club announced his appointment on Sunday, May 2, 2021.



"We are delighted to announce that savvy and experienced football administrator, Edmund Ackah, is our new General Manager.



"The GHALCA Executive member comes home with vast experience from Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC to see the progress of Nzema Kotoko," the club tweeted.



This comes four days after being handed a role in the Black Stars B by Ghana Football Association (GFA). He has been entrusted with the welfare of the team.