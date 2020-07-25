Sports News

OFFICIAL: Dynamo Dresden sign Agyemang Diawusie

Agyemang Diawusie has played in the U15 and U19 of the German national team

SG Dynamo Dresden have completed the signing of Agyemang Diawusie from third division side FC Ingolstadt 04 on Friday.

The 22-year-old German born Ghanaian signed a two-year contract with Dynamo until June 30, 2022 with the option of an extension.



Ralf Becker, sporting director of Dynamo Dresden said: “Agyemang Diawusie is a strong, fast-paced and very athletic player who can be used on both the right and left wing. We see him as a player with a lot of development potential. ”



For the Saxons, it is the seventh new signing for the coming season.



Diawusie wants to take his chance



“I would like to take the next step at Dynamo and constantly develop myself further. I am someone who prefers actions to words rather than words and wants to convince on the pitch. So much can be said: I will do everything I can to take my chance at SGD, ”said Agyemang Diawusie.



Diawuse played for SV Fortuna Regensburg, SSV Jahn Regensburg, RB Leipzig and 1.FC Nuremberg.

In the Leipzig season he was used three times in the 2015-2017 season for the second team in the regional league.



He also played in the U15 and U19 of the German national team.



Diawusie joined FC Ingolstadt in the 2nd Bundesliga after a loan to SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the 2017/18 season.



In early 2019, he returned to Wiesbaden on loan until the end of the season. In the past season, the winger in Ingolstadt made ten appearances in the 3rd division. He was able to provide two assists.



Despite playing for the German youth teams,the winger is eligible to play for Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.