OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak announce Dutchman Martin Koopman as new head coach

Martin Koopman

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Dutch trainer Martin Koopman as their new head coach.

The former Maldives manager was introduced to the club’s players at training on Thursday (August 17) when they beat lower-tier side Miracle Land FC 11-1 in a preseason game.



The length of his contract has not been revealed as he replaces Serbian Slavko Matic, the last substantive coach the Phobians have had.



Koopman arrived in Ghana over the weekend as the Phobians prepare for the start of the 2023-24 season in September.



The Ghana Premier League club has been in search of a new club following the exit of Matic.



The Serbian trainer who replaced Samuel Boadu midway through last season on a two-year deal was forced to leave the club due to poor rund of results.

Former assistant coach, David Ocloo was named as the interim manager. Having steered the club to finish 12th last season, Ocloo and the club mutually parted ways.



It is believed that technical director, Rene Hiddink recommended Koopman to the hierarchy of the club.



The 67-year-old is a former Netherlands defender, he previously managed AS Vita Club, FC Den Bosch, and BV Veendam among others



Koopman also formerly managed Aruba and Saudi Arabia.