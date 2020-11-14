OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak unveil highly-rated striker Victor Aidoo

Striker Victor Aidoo

Hearts of Oak have official unveiled highly-rated striker Victor Aidoo ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Aidoo joined the Phobians on a three-year deal from second-tier side Samartex in October.



Samartex meanwhile have the first option to purchase should Hearts decide to sell him on the local scene.



The Premier League giants have outdoored the player just in time for the kick-off of the forthcoming campaign.



The 21-year-old netted six goals in the 2019/2020 National Division One League before the season was truncated due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Hearts of Oak have lost key members of their playing squad in their attack with Kofi Kordzi joining Qatari side Mauthier SC while Joseph Esso has also departed the club on a free transfer.



The one-time Africa champions have already signed Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdul Ramani Lawali, Nuru Sulley and Abednego Tetteh.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s league opener against Aduana Stars which was scheduled to come off on Sunday, November 15, have been postponed due to medical reasons.