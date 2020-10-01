OFFICIAL: Joseph Mensah joins Romanian giants Politehnica Iasi

Former Ghana youth winger, Joseph Mensah has completed his move to Romanian giants Politehnica Iasi.
The ex-Liberty Professional star joins the club on a long term deal after parting ways with Israeli outfit Bnei Yahuda.
The 26-year-old is expected to play a significant role for the club in the 2020/21 season.
The skillful winger had earlier agreed terms with the club as GHANASoccernet.com broke a fortnight ago, but talks had to be prolonged following paper works.
Mensah is not a newcomer to the Romanian league, having played for Spesi OSK between 2018 and 2019.
He left for Turkey, where he played for Istanbulspor before switching to Israel.
He previously played for Liberty Professionals, Sparta Prague and AC Horsens.
