OFFICIAL: Karela United signs defender Prosper Arvo

Prosper Arvo joins Karela as a free agent

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have signed former Liberty Professionals defender Prosper Arvo ahead of the coming season.

The player joins the Anyinase based club as a free agent after leaving Togolese side Maranatha FC.



Arvo is a versatile player who can play in several positions and will help boost the squad of the Ghana Premier League side who struggled a lot in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before it was truncated.



He has in the past played for Hearts of Lions before spending two seasons at Liberty Professionals before going to Togo.

The club who left Accra for Anyinase on Tuesday will be hoping to beef up the squad after losing key man Emannuel Keyekeh.



Karela United have already added the like of Yaw Ansah, Augustine Randolph, Obed Kofi Sam and Adotey Godfred to their ranks.