OFFICIAL: Kotoko terminate contracts of Mohammed Alhassan, three other players

The quartet affected by the club's decision

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have continued the process to ship out players this week.

In an official statement on Wednesday, August 16, the Porcupine Warriors club announced that Mohammed Alhassan who was signed just last year has left the club.



His contract has been terminated by mutual consent as the Reds continue to prepare for the 2023/24 football season.



Mohammed Alhassan, formerly of Hearts of Oak is just one of four players whose contracts have been terminated by Asante Kotoko this week.



The others include Charles Owusu, Samuel Boateng, and Dickson Afoakwa.

“The Club will like to confirm the departure of these gentlemen by mutual consent. We are grateful for their contributions during their time with us and wish them the very best for the future,” part of a post on the Twitter page of Kotoko said.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are in talks with some players in hopes of securing their services to bolster the squad of the team.



