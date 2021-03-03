OFFICIAL: Medeama appoint Yaw Preko as head coach, Yaw Acheampong is assistant

Yaw Preko has been confirmed as new head coach for Medeama

Medeama have appointed Yaw Preko as their new head coach until the end of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old will be assisted by former Elmina Sharks coach, Yaw Acheampong.



He moves to Tarkwa following a short spell at fellow Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics.



The former Ghana Under-20 coach will reunite with his close friend, Yaw Acheampong, as his assistant one, with Hamza Obeng being named as assistant two.



"It's feels amazing to be here and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the team," Preko told the club's official website on Wednesday.



"I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the Ghana Premier League.



"There is huge expectation on this fantastic club and we hope to work day and night to succeed.

"I have a fantastic group of friends including my buddy Yaw Acheampong - whom I will be working closely alongside young and dynamic Hamza Obeng.



Medeama Chief Executive James Essilfie added: We are happy to have Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong with us. It's not easy to get a new coach in the middle of the season but we are know and understand the circumstances.



"We have absolute confidence in the pair who will work closely with Hamza Obeng and the technical director.



"There is so much to play for and much to achieve this season and beyond. We welcome them to Tarkwa.



Preko and his backroom staff will take his first training session on Thursday and will be in the dugout for Sunday's Premier League game against against Chelsea in Berekum.