Oaks FC will be a great team in women's football – Coach Mercy Tagoe

Coach Mercy Tagoe

The newly appointed head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak's women's team, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, has expressed her preparedness to use her expertise to turn Oaks FC into a big club in Ghana.

Tagoe-Quarcoo who is one of Ghana's most seasoned female tacticians believes in the potential of her players and the resources available at the club. She aims to lead the team to unprecedented achievements in the upcoming season.



With a background that spans from being a footballer to a FIFA referee and even becoming the first woman to manage a men's premier league side (Amidaus Professionals), Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo is well aware of the weight of expectations that come with her new position.



However, she is confident in turning the fortunes of the club around within the shortest possible time.

“It is not anything extraordinary. It is just moving from one team to another and I think with the right players and resources, Oak FC will be one of the great female teams in Ghana soon,” the former head coach of the Black Queens told Graphic Sports.



The 49-year-old's appointment is part of a broader restructuring of the club's technical team, signifying a step forward in Oaks FC's pursuit of success and excellence.



JNA/DO