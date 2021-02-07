Obeng Junior salvages a point for Hearts of Oak in 1-1 draw against Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Junior

A late Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s strike was enough for Hearts of Oak to draw 1-1 with Legon Cities FC in Week 13 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak, who were without a win in three matches, showed determination to end that unwanted run by probing for the initiative.



Obeng Junior went close to fetching the opener in the 4th minute with a low shot but the went wide.



In the 4th minute, The Phobians had another chance to go ahead but Patrick Razak failed to tap home into an empty net.



After failing to cope with the high-pressure tactics by Hearts of Oak, it was Legon Cities FC who drew the first blood through Jonah Attuquaye.



Hearts of Oak were given a huge opportunity to open the scoring in the 16th minute after referee Joseph Padi Kenny whistled for a penalty but Umar Manaf placed his shot wide.



The petit forward was released on the halfway line by midfielder Nasiru Moro and he raced clear of Nuru Sulley before slotting his initial shot between the legs of goalkeeper Richard Attah and the rebound fell kindly on his path and he took the second bite of the cherry with aplomb.

Hearts of Oak took charge of the game there on, creating lots of chances with Razak and Manaf going close.



The Rainbow Club believed they’ve had the equalizer through Obeng Jnr’s header but goalkeeper Winfred Honu stretched at length to parry the ball into corner.



It was the hosts from there on and nearly had the leveler but Razak was poor again as he failed to control the ball.



Hearts of Oak continued from where they left off in the opening half but couldn’t create enough chances to trouble the visitors.



Obeng Jnr sent shock waves across the stadium after blasting his shot into the sky when he had the goal at his mercy via a wonderful work by Umar Manaf.



Hearts kept probing for the equalizer but the steady defense of Legon Cities FC thwarted their efforts.

Benjamin Afutu, who replaced Frederick Ansah Botchway at half time, was the latest Hearts of Oak player to had a sniff at goal but couldn’t control his header as the ball flew just wide.



The match looked to be heading for another defeat for the Phobians but Obeng Junior popped up with a late equalizer in the 86th minute.



The lanky striker exhibited calmness in front of goal to latch onto a heading pass by Manaf, but much credit to Raddy Ovouka whose powerful whip set up the goal.



The result has left Hearts of Oak in 11th place with 17 points, with Legon Cities FC sitting 15th spot with 14 points from 13 games.