Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in good shape ahead of 2020/21 football season

Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium

AshantiGold SC has released pictures of their Obuasi Len Clay Stadium ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.

The Miners will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off on November 13, the Obuasi-based side has released pictures of their stadium indicating how ready they are ready for the season.

Ashgold will begin its 2020/2021 season against Karela United on November, 15 2020.





Can't wait to be at this venue shouting and supporting the #Miners https://t.co/6Bz2mjgZHI — Miners Of Obuasi (@MinersOfObuasi) October 19, 2020