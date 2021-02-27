Odartey Lamptey made interim coach of Elmina Sharks

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghanaian international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has been appointed coach of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The appointment is on an interim basis.



Elmina Sharks parted ways with three members of their technical team members which included the former head coach Yaw Acheampong, his assistant and the goalkeeper’s trainer on Thursday.



Odartey has been appointed to head the technical team until a substantive head coach is appointed.

The 46-year old will have a herculean task to turn things around for Elmina Sharks as they have struggled to win games recently.



Nii Odartey Lamptey has in the past coached Sekondi Eleven Wise in the Ghana Premier League.