Oduro Sarfo defends Chris Hughton's snub of local players in Ghana squad for Angola games

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo has asserted that no local player merited to be in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international break at the expense of the foreign based players.

For the first time in a long while no local player made the Black Stars squad released on Thursday, March 9, 2023 for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola.



Oduro Sarfo, who believes the invitations are based on performances, backed the decision stating that the European based players are in better in form in comparisons to the local players.



“Black Stars call-ups are based on your performance for a period. If we have so many players in Europe and their performances are good juxtaposed against the local players here, they are a shade ahead of them, what do you want us to do?” he told Joy Sports.



He added that his only concern about the squad list them being able to win the upcoming games.

Most of the players out there [in the squad], some came from the U-23. I have nothing against the selection of players, all I want is Ghana winning the game [against Angola].”



The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.



