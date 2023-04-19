Oduro Sarfo has apologized, retracted statement against Stephen Appiah - Henry Asante

GFA Executive Council Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo has apologized to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for his "seek education" comment.

Nana Oduro Sarfo while reacting to Stephen Appiah's comment that former players are often neglected by the GFA, asked the former Black Stars captain to seek education before eyeing a top role in Ghana football.



Henry Asante Twum has revealed that Nana Oduro Sarfo has made peace with Stephen Appiah and has retracted the comments he made.



"As we speak Oduro Sarfo has apologized and has retracted his speech so I wouldn't want to dwell much on it but the truth is that We as an association has always given various levels of opportunities to our former footballers," he said on Accra-based Max FM.

Stephen Appiah led Ghana to two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 as the captain of the Black Stars.



