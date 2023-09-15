'Odwira Man Ghana 2023' launched in Accra

The competition will feature 30 bodybuilders

Revellers and patrons of the 2023 edition of the annual Odwira Festival will have an extra reason to be excited about the festival as a bodybuilding competition has for the first time, been added to activities to mark the festival.

The people of Akropong in the Eastern Region will bear witness to history as a bodybuilding competition will be held outside Accra for the first time.



The competition dubbed Man Ghana 2023 will see Ghana’s premier and celebrated bodybuilders battling for fame and honor on September 29, 2023.



A brainchild of the collaboration of the Ghana Bodybuilding Federation, Odwira Festival, and Fitnation, the tournament is set to have males and females compete in the physique and bikini categories respectively.



At the press launch held in Accra on Thursday, September 14, 2023, it came to light that 30 nationally-acclaimed bodybuilders will be competing in the tournament.



The Vice President of the GBFA who made the disclosure indicated that the prize package include trophies, medals, cash awards, professional cards, and the prestigious opportunity to join the national bodybuilding team, known as the Black Muscles.

The competition will feature a diverse range of categories, encompassing Men’s Light Weight Bodybuilding, Men’s Middle Weight Bodybuilding, Men’s Heavyweight Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique above 176cm, Men’s Physique below 176cm, and Female Physique. Additionally, a captivating Strongman contest will precede the main event, culminating in the crowning of Mr. Odwira.



Abdul Haye Yartey, the president of GBFA stated that those will excel at the competition will be selected to represent Ghana at the World Bodybuilding Championship slated for November in Spain, as well as the 2024 African Championship.



Eric Amoako Twum, CEO of Fitnation, expressed optimism regarding the impact of the partnership between GBFA and the Odwira festival, foreseeing a positive shift in perceptions and stereotypes surrounding bodybuilders in Ghana.



"This partnership provides an opportunity to change the narrative around bodybuilders to a focus on the discipline, attention to detail, and nutrition required to attain such a physique. A fit and healthy nation is key to development," Mr. Twum asserted.