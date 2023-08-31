Official: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

English Championship outfit Leicester City have completed and announced the signing of Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, on loan from Portuguese side Sporting Club Lisbon on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Issahaku, 19, joins the Foxes on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Leicester are yet to suffer defeat in the Championship, winning all of their first four games.



Fatawu Issahaku has struggled for playing time since joining the Portuguese giants in April 2022, on a five-deal from Steadfast FC where he bagged 20 goals in 27 games from 2019 to 2021.



He made only six appearances for Lisbon’s senior side in the 2022/23 season, having also featured in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for the side.

An elated Fatawu said: “I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me", he told LCTV



He is most likely to make his debut for the Foxes when they host Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, September, 2.



LSN/KPE