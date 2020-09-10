Sports News

Official! Albanian giants KF Tirana announces the signing of striker Derrick Sasraku

Ghana international Derrick Sasraku

Albanian champions KF Tirana has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Derrick Sasraku ahead of the new season.

Sasraku signed a three-year contract with Tirana on Thursday after passing medicals.



The former Aduana Stars striker returned to Ghana in January after terminating his contract with Tunisian side Club Africain.



The 26-year-old joined Club Africain in August 2018.



Sasraku came close to joining Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC in April but the deal couldn't go through.

Tirana have booked their place in the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa League qualifications.



The Albanian giants have also signed Ghanaian youngsters Isaac Gyamfi and Sulley Ibrahim.



Sasraku will be joining compatriot Winful Cobbinah who had an outstanding campaign last season.

