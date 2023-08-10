Official: Asante Kotoko complete Nanabayin Amoah signing

Nanabayin Amoah

Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new signing Nanabayin Amoah from Venomous Vipers head of the 2023/2024 season.

The club in a statement on Twitter announced their new signing, stating that the left-back has penned a three-year deal.



“We’re delighted to announce the signing of left-back, Nanabayin Amoah on a three-year deal from Venomous Vipers," a club statement read.



Nanabayin Amoah joins Yahaya Dawuni who has also signed a three-year deal from lower-tier side Susubiribi Sporting Club as the new addition.



Kotoko are on course to augment their team for the new season after terminating the contracts of 11 players.

The team have already begun their pre-season tour as new manager Prosper Narteh Ogum looks to get his chargers in shape.



Asante Kotoko will open their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.



