Official: Asante Kotoko complete the signing of Rashid Nortey

Rashid Nortey joins Asante Kotoko as a free agent from Medeama

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have officially confirmed the signing of former Medeama SC midfielder, Rashid Nortey.

Rashid Nortey joined the record holders of the Ghana Premier League as a free agent after running out his contract with Tarkwa-based side Medeama SC.



The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a two and half-year contract with Asante Kotoko to begin his football life at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



"Rashid comes with enormous quality and experience and will only improve our team to help us achieve our targets this season," Asante Kotoko said in their statement after unveiling the player.



Rashid Nortey will be reuniting with his former Medeama teammates, Justice Blay and Richard Boadu who is now the captain of Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko are now second on the Ghana Premier League table with 20 points and will be playing Kotoku Royals in their next game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 22, 2023.





JE/DO