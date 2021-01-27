Official: Bayer Leverkusen announce signing of Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong completed his move to Leverkusen on Wednesday after penning a four-year deal

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has joined German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old completed his move to Leverkusen on Wednesday after penning a four-year deal with the club.



He leaves Scottish giants Celtic after just a season and a half, having joined the club from Manchester City for £300,000.



The right-back enjoyed a good spell at Parkhead winning the Scottish title and the Scottish Cup.



This season, Frimpong made 22 appearances for the club, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

He joins fellow Dutch international with Ghanaian heritage Timothy Fosu Mensah who also moved to the German club in the winter transfer window.



Frimpong was named in Europe’s fast-rising stars of 2020 following his splendid displays for Celtic.



Despite Celtics’ desire to keep him, the young defender opted to leave following a discussion with manager Neil Lennon.



Frimpong is yet to make a senior appearance for the Netherlands making him eligible to play for Ghana the country of his parents.