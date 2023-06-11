Official: CAF releases logo for Afcon 2023

CAF for the first time in ten years has changed the design of the AFCON brand

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a significant step towards the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 tournament by unveiling its official logo, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for football fans across the continent.

With the release of this emblem, CAF sets the stage for a grand celebration of African football prowess and unity, as teams gear up to compete for the coveted Afcon title.



The logo's unveiling heralds the start of a countdown towards a tournament that promises to captivate fans with its blend of sporting excellence and vibrant cultural heritage.



For the first time in more than ten years, CAF has changed the design of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations brand.



The opening game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 is set to take place at Stade Olympic Alassane Ouattara on January 13, 2024.

Speaking about the logo, General Secretary of CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba said:



“The unveiling of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 identity marks an exciting milestone in our journey towards the tournament in 2024. We are aware that we are getting nearer and nearer to the big moment in January next year,”



