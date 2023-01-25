0
Official: Christopher Nettey completes move to Great Olympics

Chris Nettey Joins Olympics .jfif New Accra Great Olympics defender, Christopher Nettey

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has completed his move to Accra Great Olympics.

The right-back joined the Wonder Club on a free transfer after his contract run out at Asante Kotoko in 2022.

Olympics announced the return of their former player via a Facebook post on January 25, 2023.

"Eshock you? Welcome Back Christopher Nettey, enjoy your stay."

At the moment, details of the transfer, specifically the duration of his contract is unknown.

Nettey after his impressive loan spell at Great Olympics joined Asante Kotoko in 2019 from lower-tier side Attram De Visser SA.

He spent two seasons at Kotoko before bidding his farewell in December 2022.

"I thank you @AsanteKotoko_SC family so much for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I will forever be grateful and cherish every moment I worked here. I wish you success and the best of luck in your future endeavors," Nettey shared in a post.

Christopher Nettey during his three years at Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League.

